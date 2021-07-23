Metadium (META) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $127.54 million and $17.30 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.00861900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

