Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $231.52 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $124.50 or 0.00375180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $231.52 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,184.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.52 or 0.01357622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00076397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003482 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,795,052 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.