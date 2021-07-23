Loom Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.36 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $56.47 million and $9.36 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00863366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

