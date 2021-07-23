e-Money (NGM) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $10.03 million and $186,943.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00139592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.31 or 1.00850333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

