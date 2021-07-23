Effect.AI (EFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.53 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $658,001.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

