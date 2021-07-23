Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00.

PETQ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

