Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Acquires 2,485 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $68,486.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,725.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,728.00.

Shares of AIRT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

