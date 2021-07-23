Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $371,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,161,991.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00.

NNI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. 46,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,291. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.24. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

