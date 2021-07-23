Patrick Weiss Sells 4,905 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $587,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $580,457.70.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95.

TWST stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 296,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,271. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

