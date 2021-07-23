HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Insider Sells $2,569,537.24 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,569,537.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,840.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Furnari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of HyreCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,640.96.

Shares of HYRE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. 877,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,044. The stock has a market cap of $344.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HYRE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

