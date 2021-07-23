East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Dividend of $0.33

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.
East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 892,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.
In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
