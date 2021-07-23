East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Dividend of $0.33

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 892,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

