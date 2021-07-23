Italo (XTA) Hits Market Cap of $29,125.57

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Italo has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $29,125.57 and approximately $8.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00102306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,265.11 or 1.00126343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.