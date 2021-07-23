Investors Purchase High Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 144,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 431% compared to the average volume of 27,253 call options.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,542,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,737. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $54.63 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period.

