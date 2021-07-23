Acorda Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 13,666 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,169% compared to the typical daily volume of 218 call options.

ACOR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. 50,597,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,441. The company has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 247,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

