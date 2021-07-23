Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ABT stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.80. 4,720,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

