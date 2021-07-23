BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce $30.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $127.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $128.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

BTRS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $12.33. 510,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,250. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $40,787,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $12,930,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

