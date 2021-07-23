Alchemy Pay Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $588,832.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00291921 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00119733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00149942 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006755 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

