Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

BRY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 213,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.