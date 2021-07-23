The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of BPRN stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.77. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
About The Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.
