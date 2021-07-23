Bitball Treasure Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $96.32 or 0.00293764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $43.34 million and $510,634.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTRSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.