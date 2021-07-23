Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASTY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,129. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.