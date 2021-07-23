Brokerages Set Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) PT at $14.67

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQST stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 204,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,848. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

