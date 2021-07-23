Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post sales of $289.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.66 million and the highest is $290.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $270.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 74,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,416. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

