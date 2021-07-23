Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.04

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $76.56, with a volume of 45764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

LZAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.