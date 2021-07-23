Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $206,326.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

