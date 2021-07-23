Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $662,803.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 762,247,288 coins and its circulating supply is 213,014,074 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

