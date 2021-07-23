Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. 35,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,775. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

