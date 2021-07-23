Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTOXF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $$4.72 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74. Rotork has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

