Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANNSF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 214. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $182.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.27.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.