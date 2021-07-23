First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 236,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,468. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

