Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE TV traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,357. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.0409302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.