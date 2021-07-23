Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 2,634,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,009. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

