Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $14,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 271,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.87. 112,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,630. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

