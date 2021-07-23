The Charles Schwab Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,602. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

