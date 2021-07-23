Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,615. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

