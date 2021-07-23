Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 283,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
