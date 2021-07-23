Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 283,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

