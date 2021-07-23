Oak Valley Bancorp Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.44. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,483. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Janet S. Pelton acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,607.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,925 shares of company stock worth $129,112. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

