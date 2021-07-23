Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.000-$15.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $15.00-15.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $497.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $459.33.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

