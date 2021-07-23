Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

FITB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,625. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

