BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

