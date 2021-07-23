Jarvis+ (JAR) Achieves Market Cap of $645,647.76

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $645,647.76 and approximately $101,262.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00048208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00852251 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

