Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 169,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,453. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $669.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

