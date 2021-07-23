Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $41.14

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Flywire alerts:

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.99. 251,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,455. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.