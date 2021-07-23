Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $44.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85. Saputo has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

