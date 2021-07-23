Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $44.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85. Saputo has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

