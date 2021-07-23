BitDegree Achieves Market Cap of $498,653.88 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. BitDegree has a market cap of $498,653.88 and $5.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00048157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00853525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

