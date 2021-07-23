Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 557 ($7.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 529.20 ($6.91). 1,693,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,433.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.58. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

