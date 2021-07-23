PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) vs. HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Financial Analysis

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -46.85% -129.55% -10.03% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PlayAGS and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 2 7 0 2.78 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS presently has a consensus target price of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 55.41%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Risk & Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PlayAGS and HempAmericana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.68 -$85.38 million ($2.31) -3.31 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HempAmericana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Summary

PlayAGS beats HempAmericana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

