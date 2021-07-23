stETH (Lido) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,132.92 or 0.06564167 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $53.46 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00101018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00140368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,528.06 or 1.00106687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 664,712 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

