AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Get AGC alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.50. 2,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519. AGC has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Analysts expect that AGC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGC (ASGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.