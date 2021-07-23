American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

